Michael E. 'Mike' Timmons, 69, Rockledge, Florida, passed away Saturday June 15.
Surviving wife, Laurie Timmons, Rockledge; sons, Nathan Jablonski, Boston, Garrett Jablonski, Orlando, and Logan Timmons, Chicago; two brothers, two sisters, one uncle, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike was a Sales Manager for Pearl Abrasive Company in the State of Florida for over 30 years.
Visitation will be Monday in Logansport, IN, with Funeral Mass Tuesday.
Memorial contributions to the Cass County Humane Society, 700 Water St, or All Saints Catholic Church 112 E Market St, both of Logansport, IN 46947.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019