Michael Wayne Pritzker, age 31, died on Friday, July 3 in Birmingham, AL.



Michael was born in Orlando, FL on November 1, 1988 – the second of two children to Nathan Pritzker and Dianne Bean.



A self-driven intellectual, Mike was an avid reader and patriot. He was a family man with a great sense of humor and a friend to everyone. Whether outdoors, boating and fishing, or indoors at an Orlando Magic game or engaging in a lively debate – Mike was a sensitive and supportive part of so many lives.



After graduating from Winter Park High School in 2007, Mike attended Auburn University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 2011.



Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents – John Anderson, Wayne Bean, Ruth Pritzker and Samuel Pritzker.



He is survived by his daughter, Lillian Pritzker Wood; his parents, Nathan Pritzker and Dianne Bean; his brother, Joshua, sister-in-law, Elaine, nephew, Henry, and niece, Laura Pritzker; and his grandmother, Lori Anderson.



Ceremonies in his honor will be held in New Smyrna Beach, FL on Saturday, July 18. First a service in his memory at 10:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception in celebration of his life at his mother's home.



