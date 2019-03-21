Mike entered life on June7, 1944 in Perrysburg, Ohio and entered eternal life on March 14, 2019. He was one of seven children and a graduate of Toledo University.After graduation he entered a successful career in Marketing. Mike moved to Florida in 1981 after a divorce and started his own business . He soon met Bette Jane and they were married in 1989. They enjoyed a full life in their church and being with family. Mike was an avid tennis player as well as serving as President for the Central Florida Men's Tennis League for twenty five years. Mike is survived by his beloved wife Bette Jane, three children , two stepdaughters, a son in law and five grandchildren. Mike and Bette Jane are active members of New Covenant Anglican Church, where his service will be held on March 30th at 2:30 . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary