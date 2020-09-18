Mildred C. Dunne Dressner, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, left our earth on July 6, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and was married to Leon "Lee" Dressner for more than 60 years. Mildred resided in the Altamonte Springs Community for 50 years continuously.
Mildred is survived by her sister-in-law, Ida Dressner, of Bethesda, Maryland, her nephew, Peter Dressner, of Bethesda, Maryland, her nephew, Jeffrey Dressner, of Toms River, New Jersey, her niece, Miriam "Ginger" Hardy of Four Oaks, North Carolina, her niece, Cathy Fiveson, of Stratford, Connecticut, her great-nieces and nephews, and her cats, "RC" and Vixen.
Mildred graduated from Girls Commercial High School in Brooklyn, New York, in 1943. In Orlando, Florida, she worked for the Dr. P. Phillips Companies for over 17 years. Her positions included executive assistant to two presidents.
Through her life and in her passing, Mildred and her husband, Leon, practiced philanthropy. Together they supported the St. Joseph's Indian School, Pet Alliance, Paralyzed Veterans, the Salvation Army, the local libraries, and various animal charities and shelters. Mildred's final resting place will be at Dr. Phillips Cemetery in Orlando, Florida with her husband, Leon, who predeceased her. Mildred's kindly and generous spirit will be greatly missed.
