EASON, PASTOR MILDRED ANN LOMAN, 76, served as the Supervisor of the Women's Department of Florida Central Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC and Shepherdess of Community Fellowship COGIC. She passed away on June 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Orlando, 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha, Florida. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. to be followed by a Celebration Service from 6-8 P.M. at the Majestic Life Church, 821 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her three loving children: Cynthia LaJuan Adams, Ida L. Harris (Alva) and Jon L. Eason (Rosalind); Eight Grandchildren, Thirteen Great-Grandchildren; Sister: Margarett Loman Hester (Johnny); Brother: C. Earl Loman (Linda); her devoted church family, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 9, 2019