Mildred R. "Millie" Ahern

Mildred R. "Millie" Ahern Notice
Mildred R. "Millie" Ahern, 87, of Orlando, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Millie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Ahern, Sr.; daughter, Kathi Ahern, and her parents.

She is survived by her loving children, John E. (Kim) Ahern, James C. Ahern, and Michael D. Ahern; sister, Eleanor Selander; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 1413 S. Semoran Avenue, Orlando. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will follow the services at 1:30 pm in Florida National Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
