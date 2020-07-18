Mildred Ryals Nowell, 87, passed away on July 13, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her beloved family.



Born in Glenwood, Georgia, on January 25, 1933, she resided in College Park, Florida, for the majority of her life.



She graduated from Georgia Southern College and taught school for 18 years in Orlando.



Millie was active in the PTA, St. Michaels Episcopal Church, and the Country Club of Orlando for many years. She was an amazing bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs. She will be remembered as a lady of poise and grace, showing love and compassion to all who came in contact with her.She is survived by her children, daughter, Deb N. Fischbach and son, John L. Nowell, and her two incredible grandsons, Brock Fischbach and Blaise Fischbach.



