Milton Allen "Al" Elgin, Jr. died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 while at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Prior to his death, Al was hospitalized for a month at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Al was born on October 7, 1930, on Deal Island, MD on the Chesapeake Bay. His parents were Mary Evalina Shores Walters of Deal Island and Milton Allen Elgin, Sr. of Baltimore. Al grew up on the island graduating from Deal Island High School in 1946, after which he joined the US Army and served for twenty-two years, retiring as a LTC in 1969. He met Mary Eileen O'Brien (nee Aham) while stationed at Ft. Devens, MA and they married in June 1953. Al and Eileen served in Thailand, Ethiopia, and Germany as well as in the US. While abroad, Al, Eileen, and their two sons traveled extensively, enjoying learning about new places and cultures. They enjoyed hosting friends and family wherever they were stationed. Upon retirement from the military, Al and his family moved to Nashua, NH where Al worked for the Massachusetts Board of Realtors. They moved to Longwood, FL in the late 70s, where Al worked for the Florida Board of Realtors until he retired in 1983. Upon retirement, Al and Eileen made their home in Winter Springs, FL. After Eileen's death in 2009, Al decided to move to Wallace, NC to be near his brother and family. Soon after his arrival, his new home was flooded by Hurricane Florence, and he had to rebuild, finally getting back into his home in March 2019. Health problems ensued until his death on June 3. Al was always positive and forward - looking. He did not allow the events of the past three years to dominate his life and outlook. Al is predeceased by his wife Eileen and two sons, Bill and Ray, and by his sister, Judy Walters Sterling. He is survived by his brother, Bill Walters, and a close cousin, Bill Shores. No service is planned at this time. The family wants to thank NHRMC and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their efforts to address his health needs in a loving and compassionate way. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.