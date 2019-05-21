Milton Kilberg, 96, of Orlando, passed away May 18, 2019 peacefully at home with his family at his side after a short illness. "Milt" was born August 18, 1922 in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Jacob and Fanny Kilberg (Akerman). He met the love of his life Geraldine "Gerri" Lightstone of Philadelphia and married 1 year later on September 11, 1948 and they were happily married for 70+ years! When asked the secret to a long marriage, he was quick to remind people that she was the boss and he was nothing. Then with a wink and smile, he'd let everyone know she was the "boss over nothing." They have a daughter, Ilene Wilkins, who is the CEO of UCP of Central Florida.Milt enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and proudly served on the USS Saratoga during World War II. Following his service to our country, he earned his degree in Accounting from the University of Rhode Island. After graduation, he worked over 35 years for RCA/GE, most notably working on the top-secret (later declassified) Lunar Express project. In 1996, Milt and Gerri moved to Orlando to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. Milt had a wonderful sense of humor and a love for his New England sports teams, his Philadelphia sports teams and learned to love the Orlando Magic (but wished they would start winning more games). He also enjoyed gambling, most notably beating "Jimmy the Greek" in a card game. In later years, he found more enjoyment with scratch off tickets.He is survived by his wife, Gerri, daughter Ilene, grandchildren Jake, Brie, Bradford, Shawn and Christine Wilkins, and Ray Deveau and the father of the grandchildren, Ron Wilkins. Milt is survived by 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and brother Gerald Kilberg and sisters Selma Berlin and Ruth Werfel. The service will be held at Beth Shalom on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The family requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Milton Kilberg Summer Camp Scholarship at UCP of Central Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 21, 2019