Milton Lee Hildebran

Milton Lee Hildebran
born May 1, 1944 in Valdese, NC passed Saturday August 17, 2019 in Orlando, FL. "Bobby" is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy and their son Todd. He had three siblings, two sisters, Linda and Nancy, and a brother, Jack. He had two grandchildren Todd and Daniel. He had one great grandchild, Aurelia. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Effie and Father, Paul. He was raised in the mountains of NC. He went onto travel the world with NOAA charting ocean changes while progressively advancing towards a Chief Engineer Unlimited Horsepower on Inspected Ocean Vessels license. He was a real estate investor, Life Member of the Moose Lodge, Avid Harley motorcycle rider. He was a long standing member of the Celery City Cruisers during which he restored several types of vehicles. He belonged to the New Creation Lutheran church until its closing. He always had a friend in the room and a story to tell. Services will be held at Dignity Baldwin Fairchild Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The family will have visitation at 2pm-3pm with funeral service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Imperial Shrine on behalf of the Children's Hospital.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
