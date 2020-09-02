Born January 22nd 1919, daughter of Winnie Mae and Roy D Owen of Bessemer , AL. She attended the University of Alabama and became a lifelong Crimson Tide fan. Leaving school during WWII, she worked in New Orleans and New York City, returning to Bessemer after the war. She met her husband Cecil R. Blake there and they were married in 1948. In '49 they moved to Florida and settled in West Palm Beach.She lived there 57 years, raising 2 daughters and participated in many community activities, especially bridge clubs, her passion. In 2006 they moved to Waterman Village, Mount Dora, FL to be near their daughter Barbara Blake of Orlando. Cecil passed away in 2007. She is also survived by her daughter Martha (Ginger) Blake-Paoli and son-in -law Dennis Paoli of New York City, and sister Martha Stewart of Ormond Beach, and many loving nieces and nephews. The funeral is Monday 9/7, 11am at the Quattlebaum/Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store