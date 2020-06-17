Minnie found her way into the arms of Jesus on June 15, 2020 at 92 years old. She spent her younger years on a farm in Geneva, Alabama with her 5 siblings picking cotton and peanuts.



She moved to Orlando when she was 15 and went to Memorial High School. She loved roller skating as a teenager and was always athletic.



She spent most of her life in Orlando, Florida where she established herself as a professional and successful Real Estate Broker, with CM Bridges Realty. She loved living and working in the Lake Conway area where she spent over 40 years finding clients homes they loved. Later In her career she worked with Watson Realty where she continued to achieve all top sales awards and honors. Minnie was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Orlando for over 60 years.



She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Cogswell (Merritt), two grandchildren, Charles Furman (Kim), Rick Furman, and two great grandchildren, Cole Furman, and Kara Furman. She was preceded in death by brothers Albert Brown, Cecil Brown, George (Wade) Brown, and sisters Agnes Ridenour and Vera Colvin.



We will love and miss Mom - for her love, her smiles, sitting on her porch watching the sunsets go down over Lake Conway, the family get-togethers, boating and skiing, and her love of fishing. She had boundless energy and learned to snow ski at 50 becoming quite the skier!



Mom has found her way to peace and love in the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Florida. Graveside service and burial will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30am at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 2400 Harrell Rd., Orlando Florida.



