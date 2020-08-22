1/1
Mitchell David Wilhelm
Mitch Wilhelm, 64, passed peacefully at home August 15, 2020 after a valiant battle against cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen Bergondy-Wilhelm; mother, Faye Wilhelm; sister, Sharon Oxford; brothers, Hardie (Betty) Stanek, Gerry (Teresa) Wilhelm, Dennis Wilhelm, Chris Wilhelm and Kevin (Diane) Wilhelm; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Budzban; brother-in-law, Dan Bergondy; and a treasure trove of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Gerald Wilhelm; sisters Candace Tidwell and Suzanne Logue; and brother, Joey Wilhelm.

Mitch loved his family and his friends. He lived his life to the fullest: taking great pleasure in golf, fishing, casinos, pool, being on the water and enjoying family and friends. He was a big sports fan (Go Knights! Go Bucs!). Mitch earned his BA from UCF and worked in business & finance – spending most of his career managing Magic Business Forms with his lifelong friend, Greg Seidule.

His huge heart and infectious grin will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We will have a celebration of Mitch's life in Orlando next year when it's safe to do so.

Neptune Society (neptunesociety.com) 407-291-0913

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
