M.(Marion) John Anderson, son of Harold and Dorothy (Schwieger) Anderson, was born July 29, 1948 in Estherville, IA. John passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the family home in Orlando, FL, at the age of 71.
John attended Halfa Consolidated Grade School through the 8th grade. He then graduated from Armstrong High School, in Armstrong, IA, in 1966.
After graduation, John farmed and lived in the Armstrong area until 1988. John and his first wife, Deb Rautenkranz, (1972-1977) had two children. In 1979, John was united in marriage to JoAnn Michaletz. John and JoAnn moved to Orlando with their children in 1988. John worked for Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill Golf Course for over 20 years until he retired from his position as Golf Course Superintendent in 2010.
Left to cherish John's memory are his wife, JoAnn, and children Aaron Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD, and Michelle Behbood of Oakdale, CA; three grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy of Las Vegas, NV and Kathy of Rochester, MN. He has been preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019