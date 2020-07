Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Mohamed Abbas Abdel-Wahab, 93, of Winter Park, passed away July 7. He is survived by his wife, Diana Wilkinson Abdel-Wahab, and two children, Amr Abbas Abdel-Wahab (husband to Laura Rizzo) and Amalia Mohamed Cicek (wife of Burhan Cicek).



