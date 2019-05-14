Home

Mozelle 'Mo' Steele, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Walter L. Steele. Mo was born in West Bay, FL, August 20, 1928, and lived in Orlando for 60 years.She is survived by her children David Hughey (Janet), Sandra Wright, Jack Steele, and Audrey Davila (Rigo), and grandchildren Nicholas Miller (Jamie), Allison Norris (Jake), Garrett Miller (Jessica), Matthew Hughey, Ricardo Davila and Douglas Steele, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Elbia Vinson, and son-in-law Larry Wright.Services will be held at 4:00pm on June 1, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd, Gotha, FL 34734.Condolences may be offered online at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 14 to May 26, 2019
