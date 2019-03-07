On Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Msgt. Karl Michael Craig, loving husband and beloved father of three, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 70.

Karl was born on September 4, 1948 in Weston, W.V., to Franklin L. Craig and Norma L. Wright-Craig. Upon graduating from High School, he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served for 23 years. He retired from Okinawa, Japan in 1989. He then went on to run Reliable Tree Service until he fully retired. On February 14, 1970, he married Mary Sue Lopez-Craig of Fayetteville, W.V. They raised two sons Michael and Robert, and one daughter Susan.

Karl had a passion for West Virginia football, hunting and fishing, but nothing was more important to him than his family. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. Never afraid to take on a challenge or to shy to say how he felt. He may have passed on a few of those traits.

Karl was preceeded in death by his father, Franklin L. Craig, mother Norma L. Craig and daughter-in-law Sharon Craig. His brother-in-laws Roger Montgomery and Allan Hall. He is survived by his wife Mary Sue Lopez-Craig, his three kids Michael F. Craig, wife Sheri Craig, step granddaughter Ashley N. Hartmann, husband Kevin Hartmann, step great grandkids Alana, Tristan and JJ. Robert C. Craig, step granddaughter Teresa Ward, Kristi Ward, step great grandkids Alyssa P. Coyle, Dayton Ward. Susan Rosenthal, husband Terry Rosenthal, grandkids Taylor C. Rosenthal, Marissa J. Rosenthal. Three sisters Alexa Hall, Tina Craig, Lisa Arwood, one brother Larry Craig and wife Sherry Craig.



Per his request no services will be held. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019