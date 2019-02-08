Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinecastle United Methodist Church
Myron Norman Hammond
Marty (Myron) Hammond went to be with The Lord on February 5, 2019, after a long and wonderful life. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sally, children Scott (wife Julie) and Mark (wife Karin), 5 grandchildren - Shea, Jordan, Brooke, Nolan, & Rylee, & great grandson, Austin. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 10, at 2pm at Pinecastle United Methodist Church, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
