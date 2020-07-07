1/1
Myrtle Mertz Crawford
Myrtle Mertz Crawford, affectionately known as "Gran", having finished the "race" at the age of 99 years, 10 months was called to her heavenly home on Independence Day, 2020.

Predeceased by: husband, Richard Crawford, her parents, Ethel and Rome Mertz; sisters: Jean Rom, Margaret Baginski and Helen Mertz; son-in-law, Ken Plante; grandson Jeffrey M. Plante; and great grandson Jeffrey Plante.

Survived by her brother, Robert Mertz, and her children: Sandy Plante Forshay (Paul); Judy Crawford ; Jim Crawford (Helen).

Also survived by grandchildren Kenny Plante (Sheri), Jim Plante, Melanie Steele, Jon Plante, Mark Plante, Colleen Baxter, Michelle Smith, Shelley Cramer (Todd), Jennifer Jones (James), and Sean Spence (Marni).

Gran was further blessed with 21 great grandchildren, 16 great great grand children and several nieces and nephews.

Faith, family, and friends were her passion. Among her many friends remembered are Flo, Carol and Louis for their forever faithfulness.

For the most kind, competent and compassionate care given to Gran, the family wishes to express most sincere gratitude to, Dr. Amil Kumar, Dr. Navid Vahidi, Dr. Marc Lagatta, the nursing staff of Westminster Winter Park Health Center, Advent Hospital Winter Park and Advent Hospice Hospital South.

The family extends its heartfelt prayers to families everywhere, separated from their loved ones as a result of COVD 19.

Following Gran's wishes there will be no service. If you care to donate in her name, she had a heart for:

No 1 Left Behind Foundation Corporation (NOLB.org)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Shriner's Hospital for Children

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
