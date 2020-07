Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Nan's life story with friends and family

Share Nan's life story with friends and family

Funeral services will be held at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Ave, W.P. Fla. Saturday, August 8th, from 9am -1130am. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to ASPCA, or Children's Miracle Network. She is survived by 3 sons, William, Mathew, Steven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store