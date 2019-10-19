|
Nance Irene Sanders 81, passed away at her residence in Orlando Florida, Thursday October 10th, 2019. Nance was born August 27th, 1938 in Washington PA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a talented author of text books. She was a professional director of public relations for several firms including Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL. Nance loved to travel, write articles and technical information for publication, listen to music, and play bingo.
She was preceded by her parents, brothers Harry and Robert Scarborough and sister Margret Cain, her daughters Denise Hardin and Shearer Cook.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years Jack Sanders, children John Sanders, Tracy Evans and Mary Sanders. Sister Dianne Bober, Micheal Bober and Donald Cain brothers in law. Grandchildren Jessica Cook, Lyndsey Buckle, Amy Schaet, Christina Erhardt, Victor Oquendo, Freddy Oquendo and Dr. Sarah Schaet. Great-grandchildren Bradyn and Everett Buckle.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 22nd, 2019 at 1:00 at the Focal Point Church. Contribution instead of flowers may be made to Vitas Healthcare Hospice. 2201 Lucien Way, Suite 100. Maitland Florida, 32751.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019