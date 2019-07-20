Mrs. Nanci (Pretrola-Hallinan) (O'Dell) Etienne unexpectedly passed away in Orlando, FL. on July 11, 2019 at the age of 76. Nanci was born in Beverly, MA, and moved to Lompoc, CA as a child with her parents, who were career Navy service members. She graduated from Lompoc High School in 1961, and later received her Associates Degree in Business from The Ohio State. After a successful career at WPAFB in Dayton, OH, she retired and moved to Florida, where she had career number two with the Putnam County Board of Commissioners, Public Works. She finally retired to the Orlando area where she enjoyed time at her favorite place, Disney, with family and friends.



Nanci's beautiful life will be forever cherished by her husband, Jerry Etienne, her children Sheri O'Dell-Deuer, Timothy O'Dell, and James O'Dell, stepchildren Gregg Etienne, John Etienne, Theresa King, Christine McCormick, Michael Etienne, Daniel Etienne, many grand and great grandchildren, and a host of friends.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of life reception is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 4:00pm at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 13600 Caspian Lane, Clermont, Florida 34711. A second Celebration of life will also be hosted in Dayton, OH in early August.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 20 to July 27, 2019