Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church
891 Florida Ave, #434
Longwood, FL 32750
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy C. Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy C. Byrd Notice
Nancy C. Byrd, 86, of Altamonte Springs. passed away surrounded by family on December 9, 2019. Born in Statesville, NC she was a wife, homemaker, mother and the heart of our family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Denver and by her youngest son George. Survivors include sons John (Ursula), Mike (Sue); daughters Sharon (Ken), Lisa (Neal) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarden Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or another . Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life that will be held Saturday, Jan 4th at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Longwood, 891 E. State Rd 434, Longwood, FL where Nancy was an active member for over 50 years.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -