Nancy C. Byrd, 86, of Altamonte Springs. passed away surrounded by family on December 9, 2019. Born in Statesville, NC she was a wife, homemaker, mother and the heart of our family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Denver and by her youngest son George. Survivors include sons John (Ursula), Mike (Sue); daughters Sharon (Ken), Lisa (Neal) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarden Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or another . Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life that will be held Saturday, Jan 4th at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Longwood, 891 E. State Rd 434, Longwood, FL where Nancy was an active member for over 50 years.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020