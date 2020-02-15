|
HIGHSMITH, NANCY ELIZABETH, N.D., PhD., of 230 Pasadena Place, Orlando FL 32801 fought the good fight, finished the course, and kept and shared the faith before passing away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020. She was a true Southern Belle, a quintessential student, and a romantic about life. Dr. Nancy was a Christian woman and a generous person, on a mission to help people transcend their limitations and create a life that has greater kindness and justice in it. Born September 15, 1934 in Macon GA., she was preceded in death by her parents Thompson E. Highsmith and Evelyn Stewart Highsmith; her brother Thompson E. Highsmith Jr. and best friend and confidant Carolyn Griffis. She is survived by her close friends and her beloved pet Akita, Paige Alexis. Dr. Nancy was a well educated scholar earning multiple degrees beginning with her graduation from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville FL and continuing with an Associate, Bachelor, and PhD degrees. She spent all her life reading, learning and doing research to benefit people. She was a political activist who ran and won the primary for the House of Representatives State of Florida, District 45, and she was an outspoken advocate for human rights as a freedom rider in the American Civil Rights Movement. During her career, she was an educator at Maynard Evans High School, served as a juvenile counselor, and a psychiatric social worker. She spent the remainder of her career as a Holistic Health Practitioner in her private business, The Highland Health Center, before she retired. Dr. Nancy was an accomplished world traveler, criss crossing around Europe and studying in London. She loved all activities related to water: skiing, sailing, surfing, and speed boat racing, and was an avid reader of books. She was a formidable professional tennis player who later dedicated her expertise to coaching budding high school tennis pros. Her life was a long one, filled with adventure and rich experiences and warm memories. She made a difference in so many peoples' lives all the while living a beautiful life herself. A celebration of the life of Dr. Nancy E. Highsmith will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 338 E. Lyman Avenue, Winter Park FL 32789 on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. She requested that any donations be sent to Edgewood Children's Ranch, 1451 Edgewood Ranch Road, Orlando, FL 32835, edgewoodranch.com, a charity very close to her heart.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020