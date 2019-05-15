Nancy Elizabeth Love Hurst 2/14/43 left us on May 12 to join her mother and father, Grace and Jack Love and 3 brothers, Roger Love, Edward Love and Mike Love, in heaven. She was born in Wadesboro, North Carolina and with her family moved to Glen St. Mary, FL in the late 1940's. They moved to Jacksonville in 1959 and she graduated from Terry Parker High in 1961. She met the love of her life, Dennis Wayne Hurst, in her senior year of high school and married him in June of '61. They spent 58 special years together moving from one end of the country to the other with a stop in Iceland along the way thanks to their career in the US Navy. She was the consummate military wife. Their 3 children were born in 3 different states/countries including Dennis Wayne Hurst Jr in Jacksonville, FL (now St. Augustine, FL with his wife Adrienne), Denise Hurst Ramey in Keflavik Iceland (now Crozet, VA with her husband Ricky Reed), and Barbara Louise Hurst in Opelika, Alabama (now Rancho Bernardo, CA with her wife Lisa Manchester). Nancy was blessed to have 3 beautiful grandsons, Drew Morgan Hurst (wife Amy) Oahu, Hawaii, Casey Scott Ramey, and Kyle Wayne Ramey, Crozet VA. In addition, she was thrilled when she was given 2 beautiful great granddaughters, Allison and Kaitlyn Hurst by Drew and Amy. No golf course was untouched once Denny taught her how to play. From Pebble Beach to Brunswick Golf Club in Maine to Rio Pinar, Magnolia Point and Pine Oaks in Florida, Nancy attacked them all with vigor and won the Club Championship at several. She loved Ladies Day on the course with her friends! Nancy loved her family with everything she had. Nancy also loved the Gators as much as she loved golf and her family. She was the original Tiger Mom!! We will miss her every day but are so thankful to have had her in our lives for 76 crazy, wonderful, chaotic, hysterical years. Life was never dull with Mom around! We LOVE you Nancy!!!!Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Roberts Funeral Home , 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432. There will be held a public visitation held one hour prior to service time. Expressions of sympathy can be expressed at robertsofdunnellon.comArrangements are under the care Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon (352)489-2429. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 15, 2019