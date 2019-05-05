It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Jane (Burkhouse) Galford, age 65 of Clermont, FL, formerly of Emporium, PA, announces her unexpected passing at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH on April 13, 2019. She was born in Renovo, PA on March 22, 1954 to Leonard "Josh" and Mina Burkhouse. Nancy was well known from Family Physicians Group of Clermont, where she was employed for 12 years. Nancy was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a Penn State football fan. She enjoyed baking and was usually sewing or crocheting a new project. Nancy liked to sit outside and read a newly discovered book. She joyfully served the community by volunteering and donating time, food, clothes, and homemade items. She was a deeply religious person and attended The Church at South Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Arlene Blinzler, Karl Burkhouse, Marcellus Haupt, and her twin sister Mary Jean Pond, as well as her grandson Delmas Franklin Ramsey III of Clermont, FL. Nancy will live on through her children Kimberly (Delmas "DJ") Ramsey of Astatula, FL; Thomas Galford of Mount Sterling, OH; Sherrie Galford of Clermont, FL; her granddaughter Lindsey Ramsey and her great grandson Jace Ramsey.Celebration of Life services were held at the First Baptist Church of Emporium, PA on April 17, 2019 and will be held at The Church at South Lake in Clermont, FL on May 7, 2019. Due to unplanned medical expenses, the family is requesting monetary donations in lieu of flowers. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 5, 2019