Nancy Jane Sailer Hayes born March 6, 1937 in Rochester, NY to Norbert Sailer and Elizabeth Falbo Sailer. Left our world unexpectedly July 14,2020. She will be remembered as a Mother, Grandmother, "G", Sister, Aunt and Friend. She will be greeted in Heaven by her Parents and Lord Jesus Christ. There's no doubt her father and her will go fishing. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by Mini Columbo (sister), Bob Sailer (brother), Doreen Hayes Kominowski (Daughter), Dan Hayes (Son), Darryll Hayes (Son), Shannon Kominowski (Granddaughter), Allison Kominowski (Granddaughter), Cara Hayes Anderson (Granddaughter), Sharma Wing (Granddaughter), Chelsea Hayes (Granddaughter) and many Nieces, Nephews and Great Grandchildren. Nancy also leaves behind Derek Burton, companion, best friend, and love of her life. She enjoyed traveling, St. Patrick's Day and many things arts and crafts. She had a love and passion for all things Native American. She poured her life into her Children and Grandchildren through open conversions, good times, food and lots of love. Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet up again!



