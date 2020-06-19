Nancy Jane Rape, 83, went to her eternal rest with her Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Nancy was born in Greensboro, NC on September 26, 1936. Her family moved to Leesburg, FL in 1954. She graduated from Leesburg High School in 1955. Nancy attended the School of Nursing at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she was president of the student body during her last two years of training. While at Grady, she met her future husband, Bill. Bill and Nancy were married on December 1, 1957 at Morrison United Methodist Church in Leesburg. They moved their family to Sanford, FL and resided there ever since.
Nancy was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church of Lake Mary, where she played the piano for many years. She was an avid tennis player, a Pink Lady at Central Florida Regional Hospital and dedicated member of IXORA Garden Club, P.E.O. and the United Methodist Women.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents Winfred Melvin Michael and Bernyce Michael, her sister (Mickey Lynn Michael), and her best friend and husband of 58 years, Dr. William Chalmers Rape.
She is survived by her four sons: Robert Chalmers Rape, CPA, Dr. William Gregory Rape (Melissa Rape), Stephen Christopher Rape RPh (Jeannine Pilgrim Rape), David Jonathan Rape. She was known as Jamma to the 10 grandchildren she leaves behind: Joshua Chalmers Rape, Kristen Nicole Rape Miller (Brian Miller), Ashley Christine Rape, William Andrew Rape (Candace Rape), Kelsey Leigh Rape Keim (Austin Keim), Anna Elise Rape, Brandon Christopher Rape, Logan Jonathan Rape, Makayla Christy Rape and Cameron Jameson Rape. In addition, she has four great great-grandchildren: Samuel Raw Miller, William Anderson Rape, Avery Gray Rape, Finley Graham Rape, and another on the way. She is also survived by sisters: Sylvia Pfleger, Cassie Yde and brother Steve Michael.
We know there are many who want to say their goodbyes and show their respect for Nancy, unfortunately due to COVID-19, for the safety of all concerned, it breaks our hearts but we must restrict those coming to the funeral to only immediate family and close friends by invitation only. We appreciate your support in this difficult decision. A livestream of the service will be available on Facebook on Monday, June 22 at 11am via Ashley Rape's Facebook page. Please visit www.baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com to offer condolences and take a moment to write a tribute.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nancy's memory to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to Anthem of Hope (www.anthemofhope.org). Anthem of Hope is a Christian mental health organization dedicated to amplifying hope for those battling brokenness, depression, anxiety, self-harm, addiction and suicide.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.