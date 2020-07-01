Nancy Joan Hardy Schram
1944 - 2020
Schram, Nancy Hardy, of Winter Park, FL, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Nancy was born to parents Joseph and Virginia Hardy on September 5, 1944 in Cropsey, Illinois. The oldest of three girls she relocated with her family in 1956 to Orlando, FL, she graduated from Colonial High School with the class of 1962. After being a stay at home mom for many years, Nancy went back to work at Lakemont Elementary School where she worked for over 20 years. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Elizabeth McKenzie (John) and Catharine Alexandria Koski (Gary); her son, Richard Andrew Schram (Corrie), her sisters, Elizabeth Vayo and Sandra DeWoody; and four grandchildren (Robert, Timothy, Kendall, and Allison). She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard Schram, her son Robert Arnold Schram and her parents. A celebration of Nancy's life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neurofibromatosis Northeast (https://nfnortheast.org/) (9 Bedford Street, Burlington, MA 01803) in memory of Nancy Schram.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
