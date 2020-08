Or Copy this URL to Share

3/12/1945 - 8/27/2011. Nancy K. Jones loving, caring Mother, Wife, Grandmother, and Friend. You have been gone from this earth for nine years but you will live on in our hearts forever. You are greatly missed by your family. Husband Robert, sons Robert Jr (Debby), Timothy (Pamela),Matthew, Grandsons Michael and Evan; Sisters Mildred Zilka, Barbara Gibbs, and Bernadine Rupcich.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store