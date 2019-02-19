Sister Nancy Keane, SSJ, entered into eternal life on February 17, 2019. She was 76 years of age. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in July, 1959. Sister ministered throughout the state of Florida as a teacher, bookkeeper, food manager for the Motherhouse complex, general secretary for the Governance of the Congregation and most recently as coordinator of the volunteer ministries at Christ the King Parish in Jacksonville. Sister attended St. Joseph Academy (Jacksonville) and St. Joseph Academy (St. Augustine).Sister Nancy was the eldest of 6 children of the late John T. and Marcella Keane. She was predeceased by her sisters Patricia Keane Williams and Kathy M. Keane, survived by her brothers John (Lynda), Tom (Mary) and Michael (Kim) Keane and their families; cousins Carolyn Leffler and Maureen Rowe, Brendan, John, Joseph and Patrick Cannady and their familiesA funeral Mass will be celebrated on 9:00 AM Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Augustine Reverend Fr. Thomas Willis, celebrant. A vigil service will be held 6:00 PM Friday at Craig Funeral Home 1475 Old Dixie Hwy. St. Augustine, FL In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, Florida. Make checks payable to the Sisters of St. Joseph, P. O. Box 3506, St. Augustine, FL 32085Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary