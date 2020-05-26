Nancy Lucille Josey
Nancy L. Josey, 88, of Apopka, passed away peacefully April 11, 2020 after a battle with dementia and COPD.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 71 years, Raymond Leroy Josey and 2 daughters, Pamela Mouzon (Kent) and Angela Smith, two sisters, Marcia Braun (Wayne) and Susan Lucky. Nancy has 3 grandchildren, Rachel Smith of Wilmore, Kentucky, formerly of Orlando and 2 grandsons. She also leaves behind 4 great grandchildren.

Nancy was a homemaker and a very active founding member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. She worked in the nursery for many years and served as a Deacon and an Elder. She was a kindergarten assistant for many years and was the volunteer of the year several times at Florida Living.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
