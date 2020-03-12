|
|
September 13, 1946-March 9, 2020
Nancy McEwan Wilkins, 73, of Winter Park passed away peacefully into Heaven surrounded by family on March 9, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born and raised in Orlando, Nancy attended Boone High School before graduating from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Nancy had an extended career in business owning a travel agency, being a real estate broker and retiring in 2003 as a banking executive with a CFP.
Nancy married Jon S. Wilkins, DDS in 2015 and their union was one of pure love being a match made in Heaven. Together, they enjoyed numerous adventures from exploring the beaches of Florida to European cruises. Her marriage was one of absolute harmony and joy in which she cherished every day by thanking God for guiding her with his divine plan for her life. Nancy exhibited a strong Christian faith living with a genuine thoughtfulness and generosity for all.
Nancy is irreplaceable to Jon who was her best friend and soulmate. Her gorgeous blue eyes, beautiful smile, vibrant personality and genuine love for family and friends reflected a life well-lived.
Nancy was a 50-year lifetime member and past president of The Rosalind Club, as well as a member of The Antiquarian Society, the Colonial Dames of America, and the Rotary Club. Nancy leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity and accomplishments.
Nancy is survived by her beloved husband Jon; adoring son Ned M. (Michelle) Green; loving brothers Christopher G. (Debbie) McEwan and James W. (Eden) McEwan; wonderful grandsons (Andrew and Michael) and extended family. Nancy is predeceased by her parents O.B. and Mary Ann McEwan. She cherished her yellow Labrador retrievers Mariah and Bailey.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 130 N. Magnolia Ave., Orlando, FL 32801 with a reception immediately following at The Rosalind Club, 11 N. Rosalind Ave., Orlando, FL 32801.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory by mail to the University of Florida Foundation, P.O. Box 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610, or online at: UFgive.to/Wilkinsfellowship/ Donations will be used to support The Dr. Jon & Nancy McEwan Wilkins Fellowship for ALS Research at UF.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020