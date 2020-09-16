Some people look at a blank canvass and see a vacant space. But, an artist worth her salt will look at that canvass and ENVISION infinite possibilities. Nancy Padilla Arjoonsingh was born an artist. She lived 72 years before she was called home to Christ on the evening of Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was a world traveler, painter, animal rights advocate, and, above all, a Christian who treasured her family. Nancy Arjoonsingh is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Lakshmi, son Jay, sister Edna, and many other cherished siblings and cousins from her hometown of Ponce, Puerto Rico.



Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo Funeral Home is arranging a visitation for Nancy 9/17/20 from five to eight pm, and a memorial service 9/18/20 from 10 am to noon.



*Covid 19 precautions require mask wearing and minimum six feet physical distancing indoors at all times. Invited guests only, please.



