|
|
Nancy "Kittie" Wallace Gump, 68, passed away on September 28th in Rock Hill, SC. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, David Gump of Rock Hill, her parents, Peggy and Tom Wallace, and her sister Ginny Rinehart (Tom) of Princeton, NJ. She is survived by her sister Claire Miller (Bill), Orlando and nieces Taylor and Blaine Rinehart of Princeton and Kathryn Dumond (Peter), Orlando and nephew Kyle Miller (Chrissy) of Tallahassee. Donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019