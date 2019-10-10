Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Gump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Wallace Gump

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Wallace Gump Notice
Nancy "Kittie" Wallace Gump, 68, passed away on September 28th in Rock Hill, SC. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, David Gump of Rock Hill, her parents, Peggy and Tom Wallace, and her sister Ginny Rinehart (Tom) of Princeton, NJ. She is survived by her sister Claire Miller (Bill), Orlando and nieces Taylor and Blaine Rinehart of Princeton and Kathryn Dumond (Peter), Orlando and nephew Kyle Miller (Chrissy) of Tallahassee. Donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.