Nancy Watts Griffin 95 died peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning March 30, 2020 and is now walking with God. She was born in Montgomery, Ala. and was lovingly married to Tom Griffin, Jr. for 70 years, and worked beside him as a commercial artist and at their photography studio in Winter Park. She will also be missed by her children Laura, Tom, David, and Julia, and many grand-children and great-grandchildren. Nancy was an active member of St. Richards Episcopal Church for 60 years. There will be a small family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Richards Episcopal Church or Best Friends Animal Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store