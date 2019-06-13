Home

Nannie Heffield, 95, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on May 5, 2019 a.d. A lifetime resident of Florida and follower of Christ, she raised five sons in Miami before moving with her husband, Guy, to Orlando in 1990. A Memorial Service will be held at New Life Community Church, 8310 Forest City Road, on June 16, at 3:00 p.m. Memorial gifts to the Orlando LIFE Center are welcome, 8310 Forest City Road, Orlando, FL 32810
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 13 to June 15, 2019
