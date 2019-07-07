|
Neal Jay Tolar, 77, of Longwood, Florida passed away on July 4, 2019 in his home. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Martha Ann (Worley) Tolar; his daughter Christy (Robert) Layne; his daughter Catherine (Larry) Slung; his son Neal Robert (Danielle) Tolar; and his grandchildren James Tolar, Hayden Tolar, Logan Tolar and Meghan Tolar. Dr. Tolar was a co-founder of Sawtek, Inc. located in Apopka, Florida. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 11 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Sweetwater located at 3800 Wekiva Springs Road, Longwood, Florida 32779. There will be a reception following the service at the church. Memorial donations can be made to Loaves & Fishes, 206 East 8th Street, Apopka, Florida 32703
Services entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home Maitland, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 7 to July 8, 2019