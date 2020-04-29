Neil Garrett Powell Sr., D.D.S., age 93, passed away on April 22, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. Dr. Powell is survived by his son, N. Garrett Powell M.D. (Sonya) of Florida and his daughter Patricia Powell, D.M.A (Peter Brown) of Philadelphia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Powell and Hilda Garrett Powell, brother James Powell, his first wife Patricia H. Powell of 60 years and his second wife, Barbara S. Powell. Neil Garrett Powell was born on November 12, 1926 in Quitman, Georgia. After graduating high school in Sanford Florida, Dr. Powell enlisted in the Army/Air Corp, where he completed Officer Training School at Amherst and was given an appointment to West Point. He respectfully declined the honor and instead went on to graduate from the University of Florida with his Bachelors' of Science, in three years. Following this, he then completed his schooling at Emory University's College of Dentistry, with additional training in pedodontics. Dr. Powell began practicing pediatric dentistry in 1955 in Orlando until retirement at age 78. Dr. Powell was active throughout the community, including being a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Orlando, past president of the Florida Dental Association and past president of the Orange County Dental Society, as well as a sitting member on the Edgewood City Council. The Orlando community has been honored for many years because of Dr. Powell's service to them, especially in 1963 when he founded the Orange County Research Clinic, the first dental clinic for individuals unable to afford dental care. Dr. Powell was a social, active outdoorsman who was deeply involved in traveling, boating and especially hunting for the majority of his life. He was a part of the Central Florida Showcase TV Show, where he was a weekly panelist, enjoying the company of individuals like Mr. Walt Disney and Mr. Richard Nixon. Dr. Powell started the R.O.D.E.O. club, which stands for "Retired Old Dentists Eating Out". His family and friends will always remember him as a person who was involved with his community, an irrepressible sense of humor, and tireless energy. A private family burial is scheduled for the end of April, with a public celebration of life to follow in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store