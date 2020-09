Doris McDonald, 96 of Belle Isle, Florida, passed away on 9/21/2020. She was born in Laurens, South Carolina on 11/12/2020. Services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Friday, 9/25/2020 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to Thornwell at http://thornwell.org