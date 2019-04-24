|
Nelson Thomas Wellons, Sr., age 90, of Winter Park, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born in Princeton, North Carolina on December 28, 1928 to parents Wiley and Montie (Baker) Wellons. He moved to Orlando from North Carolina in 1963 and became the owner of R&W Motors. He was a faithful member of Orlando Baptist Church and served there as an usher for over 40 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Louise Wellons, brother, Phillip "Buddy" Wellons, sister, Omega Wilkins, sister, Burdette Capps, sister, Eugenia Broden, brother, J.W. Wellons. He is survived by his son, Nelson Thomas "Tom" Wellons, Jr.; daughters, Gail Carney, and Gloria Roth; brothers, Gerald Wellons, Dwight Wellons, and Bob Wellons; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm on Saturday April 27 at Orlando Baptist Church, 500 S. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando. Funeral services begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019