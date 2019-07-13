|
Nicholas B. Johns passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019 at AdventHealth Orlando. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Karin; daughters Jorie (Paul) Belisle of Monterey, CA; Julia Marshall of Woodinville, WA; Katheryn (Chuck) Reeves of Snohomish, WA; two bonus daughters Kimberly (Gregg) Friedman of Delray Beach, FL; Kelly (Allen) Crowder of Orlando, FL; Grandchildren Jessica Belisle; James Reeves; Oliver Byler; Ashley Gonos; Emma Crowder; Jac Crowder; Kira Friedman; Steven Friedman; great grandchildren Ellie Thorn; Alexander Thorn; Rylo Reeves; Dagr Reeves and Luca Gonos; brother Lee Johns of Austin, TX; and two nephews Seneca and Devan Johns. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Church, Winter Park, FL on Thursday July 18, at 11:00am. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Healing Services at All Saints Church of Winter Park, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019