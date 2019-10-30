|
Nicholas D. DePasquale, age 92 of Winter Park, passed from this life on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Baltimore, MD, Nicholas served his country in the US Navy during WWII, returning to Baltimore to complete an engineering degree from Johns Hopkins University, and accept a position at the Martin Aircraft Company. He was among the original Martin – Orlando employees, moving to Winter Park in the late 1950's where he was later selected to complete his Masters Degree in Management from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He retired from Martin Marietta after attaining the position of Vice President and General Manager.
He was a long-time resident of The Mayflower retirement community in Winter Park with his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Carol DePasquale who survives him. Other survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Kathryn DePasquale of Oviedo, his daughter Deborah Koniuszy of Maitland, his sister Dr. Monica C. Uhlhorn of Palm Beach, Fl. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled in the chapel at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park on November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception for family and friends immediately following.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019