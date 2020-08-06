Nicole Papin, 80, of Altamonte Springs passed away in her home on July 30, 2020. Nicole was born on the island of Guadalupe and was educated in Paris. She was a business owner in Puerto Rico and a teacher before moving to Central Florida in the 1970's. Nicole was predeceased by her husband, Hunt Papin, and her mother and her brother. She will be missed by many loving friends. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Cathoic Church and the Windy Brushes Watercolors painting group. A funeral Mass for Nicole will be on August 21, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Altamonte Springs.



