Nikki Pihakis Clark of Lake Mary, Florida passed away on April 14 at the age of 72. Born on March 4, 1948 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania to George and Dolores Pihakis, she moved in 1956 to Birmingham, Alabama. An extrovert who was always surrounded by friends, she graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1965 before attending Louisiana State University and The University of Alabama. From the late 1970s until the mid-1980s, Nikki worked as head of accounting at Birmingham law firm Thomas Tolliver Forman Burr and Murray. She later worked as office manager at Key Machinery in Orlando before joining her father at Southern Security Life Insurance Corporation, where she served on the leadership team for many years. Nikki was known for her sharp mind and her sharp wit. Not only was she a whiz with numbers, but she was an excellent storyteller with a big personality and an outrageous sense of humor. Her laugh was enormously contagious. Passionate about the arts, Nikki was an avid writer of poetry. She also volunteered her time in support of the Heathrow Art Festival. And she was a fanatic of Alabama football – Roll Tide! Nikki is survived by her daughter (and pride and joy), Kricket Snow; her brothers George Pihakis II and Jett Pihakis; her granddaughter, Lyla Snow Baughn (her angel); her son-in-law Trenton Baughn; her brother-in-law, Nildo Silva; her sister-in-law Rachel Alana Pihakis; and her loving dog Gonzo. Those wishing to share memories and pay respects are encouraged to visit www.ForeverMissed.com, where photos and stories will be posted as well as information regarding donations in her honor.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.