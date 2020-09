Or Copy this URL to Share

Noreen Belanger, 73, passed away on August 23,2020. She was born April 14,1947 in Memphis, TN.



A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 am Monday, September 14th, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5900 Oleander Dr, Orlando, FL 32807



