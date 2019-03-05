Services Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace Presbyterian Church Winter Springs , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Norine Bills Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norine Farr Bills

1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Norine Farr Bills was carried home to heaven on Christmas Eve, just 20 days before her 99th birthday.

She was born January 13, 1920 to Elton and Ethel (Ladd) Farr in Rosiere, NY in a time and a town that no longer exist. When she was five, her grandpa showed her where thieves were kept in a jail cell after he caught her stealing one penny from her grandma's purse. She swam across the St. Lawrence River on a dare. She graduated from high school at age 16 and then earned a degree in English at Rollins College where she met the love of her life, Doug Bills. They married November 30, 1943, and for the next 30 years Doug's career with the FBI took them across the United States, to Puerto Rico, Mexico and ultimately to Denver, CO. Understanding the challenges of being a newcomer, Norine spearheaded the formation of Welcome Wagon in Puerto Rico. In her 50's she moved to Winter Park, started a new career in social work, and poured herself out for every child in her charge. Memories of these children stayed with her even as dementia settled in in later years. In her 60's she lovingly cared for her mother at home until she passed at age 101.

Norine believed in Jesus, prayer, volunteerism, and political activism, and she actively supported missionaries and candidates. She had a generous heart, prayed for anyone who asked, gave away countless books, and touched many people with her tender ways. In her last years, Norine's memory of Jesus faded along with the rest of her memories, but when told the gospel story again, she exclaimed how nice it was of Him to do that! To the very end, no matter the struggles she endured, if someone sang Jesus Loves Me, Norine would be calmed. If you had the privilege of receiving the gentle unassuming gaze of this child of God, you knew you were loved.

Norine was preceded home to heaven by her former husband and best friend Doug Bills and her beloved grandson Doug Bills III. She is survived by her children Doug (Zaida), Jeb, Nancy Kilgore (Bob), Laura McDonald (Rob), and Judy (Fred Hundt), and by 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Norine at 11 a.m. on March 9, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Winter Springs, FL. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices