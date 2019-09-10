Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Allen Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Allen Lee Notice
Norma Allen Lee, 87, passed September 2, 2019. Norma was born to John and Mae Treadway, July 21, 1932 in Covington, Kentucky. She was married to Don Allen from 1959 until his passing in 2003. In 2008, she married Dr. William Lee, who passed in 2016.

Norma leaves as her legacy, daughter, Charlie Allen D'Amico and grandson Chase Allen D'Amico of Tampa. She is also survived by her nephew Les Treadway, his wife Cindi, and their son Jonathan. She also leaves behind Dr. Lee's children, Kristin Hoffman, Diane Mohen, William Lee and Jason Lee. Norma was loved and admired by many and will forever hold a place in the hearts of all who knew her.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.