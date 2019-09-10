|
|
Norma Allen Lee, 87, passed September 2, 2019. Norma was born to John and Mae Treadway, July 21, 1932 in Covington, Kentucky. She was married to Don Allen from 1959 until his passing in 2003. In 2008, she married Dr. William Lee, who passed in 2016.
Norma leaves as her legacy, daughter, Charlie Allen D'Amico and grandson Chase Allen D'Amico of Tampa. She is also survived by her nephew Les Treadway, his wife Cindi, and their son Jonathan. She also leaves behind Dr. Lee's children, Kristin Hoffman, Diane Mohen, William Lee and Jason Lee. Norma was loved and admired by many and will forever hold a place in the hearts of all who knew her.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019