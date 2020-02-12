|
|
On January 23 at the age of 90, Norma Stanley Coudert went to be with the Lord and all of her loved ones who completed their lives on Earth before.
Norma, who was dearly loved and will be missed deeply, was born in 1929 at the home of her parents, Mabel and C. Ray Stanley, on their beautiful family farmlands in Beloit, Ohio, about 55 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Upon graduating from Goshen High School, she went on to study voice at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. Her beautiful soprano range was a powerful quality enjoyed by many.
Norma married U.S. Army officer Louis Leonce Coudert lV, in October of 1952. Their first two children, Joyce and Debby, were both born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and their son Louis Leonce Coudert V was born in Frankfurt, Germany.
She is survived by daughters Joyce Coudert Oakley and Debby Coudert Sweeney, and son-in-law Michael G. Sweeney; grandsons Ryan Oakley, Conner Sweeney and Kevin Gillis; granddaughters Renee Oakley Guyne, Ashleigh Sweeney Hirsch and Caitlin Sweeney DiPonzio, and their spouses; Norma's great-grandchildren; and her older sister, Lois, in Arizona.
Norma is predeceased by her beloved husband Lou IV and son Lou V, her father, mother, and two sisters, among many other cherished extended family members.
The service of remembrance in celebration of Norma's life will be at First United Methodist Church of Winter Park on February 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. At a later date, she will be honored and laid to rest with her husband in a military service at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020