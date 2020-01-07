|
On December 19, 2019, Norma T. Ragsdale, of Sanford, Florida, passed away suddenly at age 83.
A lifelong Floridian, Norma was born and raised in Miami until she left at age 17 to attend Florida State University, where she attained both her bachelor's and master's degrees.
She began her storied career in education as a classroom teacher in West Palm Beach. During that time, she also worked as a curriculum specialist, where she wrote, produced, and starred in instructional language-arts and science-based videos. From there, she moved to Seminole County, where she worked for the next 17 years as the principal at Southside, Idyllwilde, Wilson, and Casselberry Elementary schools, before finally finishing up her "first career" at Stenstrom Elementary school in 1988.
Following a short-lived retirement, Norma's love for children and challenge called her to the Mountain of Hope Mission in Honduras. While there, Norma was instrumental in organizing medical missions and also overseeing the building and organizing of their on-site school. This required a two year move to Honduras, to focus on the needs at hand, and most likely, to conquer a few other projects as well.
After her return to the States, Norma could have retired to her garden and her animals - but not one to ever sit still for long, she went back to work for the University of Central Florida. She mentored and evaluated student teachers, no doubt guiding them with the same enthusiasm and skill that made her an exceptional educator and administrator.
Norma was an avid volunteer her entire life. Her depth of education and experience working with children made her a natural fit with the Guardian Ad Litem program, where as a volunteer she was appointed by the Court to advocate for the best interests of children who had been abused, neglected or abandoned.
Norma was a longtime supporter of Sunshine Airedalers of Florida, a non-profit breed rescue organization. She served on the board of directors and was club Secretary for many years. Her love of Airedales extended far beyond owning her own terriers. She opened her heart and her home by personally fostering nearly 15 rescues. She was instrumental in helping prepare these Airedales for their forever homes. Her kindness and dedication will be greatly missed by Sunshine Airedalers.
She also "dabbled in horses." A member of the United States Trotting Association, she was a part-owner of several different harness-racing horses over the years, and enjoyed keeping up with their training, and traveling to watch them race.
Norma was a volunteer at the Ixora Garden Club of Sanford where she had unwavering support for not only the mission of the Ixora Garden Club of Sanford but for her Ixora sisters as well. She was a teacher and a beloved friend who was never too busy to lend a hand or demonstrate a new floral arrangement technique to the club.
Passionate for her church, Norma devoted her vast and varied talents to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she was in the Order of the Daughters of the King, active in flower guild as both designer and design instructor, and as a bible study teacher. She also sang in the choir, where she took great joy in both the music and the fellowship.
She is survived by loving daughter, Melissa Ungerman, son-in-law Ron Ungerman, beloved grandchildren Alexandra and Zachary, all of Santa Clarita, CA and her sister, Gloria Curtis of Lake Placid. FL.
A memorial service will be held on January 11th at 2:00 pm at St Peter's Episcopal Church, 700 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mountain of Hope-Honduras www.mountainofhope.com, or Sunshine Airedalers of Florida: www.airedalerescueflorida.org
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020